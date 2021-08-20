Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames on Saturday. Despite losing Lionel Messi to PSG, Barcelona did well to win their first league game but will face an uphill battle in this match.

Athletic Bilbao have been inconsistent in La Liga in recent years and have a massive point to prove this season. The Basque giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, eased past Real Sociedad in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this game. The Blaugrana have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win the league title this season.

And here’s to many more!! https://t.co/pKsdJWcCSD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 20, 2021

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 39 out of 60 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed nine victories against Barcelona and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao were well below their best on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have several injuries to account for with Yuri Berchiche, Peru Nolaskoain, Kenan Kodro, and Inigo Cordoba ruled out of this game. Ander Capa is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Kenan Kodro, Inigo Cordoba, Alex Petx

Doubtful: Ander Capa

Suspended: None

Memphis Depay could start against Real Sociedad

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Oscar Mingueza is yet to recover from his knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Oscar Mingueza

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Julen Agirrezabala; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Unai Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

And what a year it's been!https://t.co/8KZx3RhH3x — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 20, 2021

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Pedri; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona were exceptional against Real Sociedad last week but did concede two late goals. Ronald Koeman is unlikely to make drastic changes to his team this weekend and is set to back Martin Braithwaite alongside Griezmann and Depay in the forward line.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on the day and have troubled Barcelona on several occasions in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Barcelona

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi