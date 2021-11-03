Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Cadiz on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cadiz are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped over the past few weeks. The away side held Mallorca to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque giants played out a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao and Cadiz are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in February this year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Cadiz were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-W-D

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Inigo Martinez was sent off in the Basque derby last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Dani Vivian, Asier Villalibre, Oier Zarraga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Martinez

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari and Martin Calderon are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari, Martin Calderon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Juan Cala, Iza; Fali, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez; Salvi Sanchez, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential with a consistent streak of results this year. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be lethal on their day and will need to inspire their team to a victory this weekend.

Cadiz were impressive as a newly-promoted side last season but are currently facing a relegation battle in La Liga. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Cadiz

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi