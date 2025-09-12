Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 17 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' six victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won four of their last six matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - they had won only two of the 12 such games preceding this run.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to find the back of the net in their last five matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous goal coming in a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Athletic Bilbao have won each of their last seven Basque derbies in La Liga and could win eight such games in a row for the first time in the history of the competition.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad at their disposal and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inaki Williams and Nico Williams can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

