Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Athletic Bilbao on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled this season and are in 19th place in the league table at the moment. The away side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming months. The Basque giants played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia last weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 12 out of 23 matches played between the two sides. Deportivo Alaves have managed only six victories against Athletic Bilbao and have a point to prove on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-L

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Asier Villalibre, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Unai Nunez has also picked up a knock in training and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Asier Villalibre, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Unai Nunez

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Edgar Mendez has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. Pere Pons, Florian Lejeune, and Javier Lopez also have fitness issues and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pere Pons, Florian Lejeune, Javier Lopez, Edgar Mendez

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (3-4-3): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia,Matt Maizga, Ximo Navarro; Martin Aguirregabiria, Ruben Duarte, Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Miguel De La Fuente, Luis Rioja, Mamadou Sylla

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad and will be intent on proving their mettle this year. The Basque giants have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, ended their poor streak against Atletico Madrid and will likely employ another deep block on Friday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Deportivo Alaves

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi