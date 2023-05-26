Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Athletic Bilbao will host Elche at the San Mames on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and have now fallen behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 2-0 by Osasuna last time out, conceding both goals in an underwhelming second-half performance.

Athletic sit eighth in the La Liga standings with 50 points from 36 games. They can re-enter the European spots with a win on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Elche have endured a near-abysmal campaign and have been relegated from the Spanish top-flight despite positive results in recent weeks. They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sevilla last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 21 points picked up so far. They have nothing left to play for this season but will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Athletic and Elche. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won two times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

Elche are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 28.

Athletic Bilbao have won just eight of their 18 home league games this season.

Los Franjiverdes have lost 23 La Liga games this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Lehoiak are without a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Prediction

Athletic have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last six matches. However, they beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in their last game at the San Mames, ending a run of back-to-back defeats on home turf and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Elche are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last five games. However, they are winless in their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Elche

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of the visitors' last eight matches)

Poll : 0 votes