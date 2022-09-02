Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol take on an impressive Athletic Bilbao outfit in an important match at the San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Catalan outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Basque giants thrashed Cadiz by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 out of the 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 13 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga and are closing in on a streak they set against the Catalan outfit in 1946.

Athletic Bilbao have won five of their last seven La Liga games against Espanyol at the San Mames, with their only home defeat during this period coming in 2018.

Espanyol have lost their last five La Liga games against teams from the Basque country - their longest such run against teams from this region since 1976.

Espanyol are winless in their last 10 matches in La Liga and have take only one point from a possible nine so far this season.

Inaki Williams' run of 236 consecutive games in La Liga will likely come to an end this weekend after the forward suffering an ankle injury against Cadiz last week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in Europe in the coming months. With Inaki Williams unavailable, the likes of Alex Berenguer and Neco Williams will need to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Espanyol have been in poor form so far but did give Real Madrid a run for their money last week. Athletic Bilbao are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Espanyol

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Athletic Club @Athletic_en 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬!



Want a home jersey signed by



Take part:

Follow us

Tag 2 friends

Like & RT this post



Winner to be announced on Sunday at 12:00 CEST.



#AthleticClub 🦁 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬!Want a home jersey signed by @AnderHerrera Take part:Follow usTag 2 friendsLike & RT this postWinner to be announced on Sunday at 12:00 CEST. 🔴⚪ 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬!😁 Want a home jersey signed by @AnderHerrera?Take part:➕ Follow us➕ Tag 2 friends➕ Like & RT this post⌛️ Winner to be announced on Sunday at 12:00 CEST.#AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/MuWzF1HP0R

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neco Williams to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi