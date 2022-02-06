Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Espanyol take on an in-form Athletic Bilbao outfit in an important clash at the San Mames on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Catalan outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Betis last month and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have shown improvement over the course of the season. The Basque giants stunned Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident going into this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Espanyol and have won 71 out of 171 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 65 victories.

Espanyol have managed more victories against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga than against any other opponent, scoring 237 goals in the process.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last six home games against Espanyol in La Liga and have a good recent record against the Catalans.

Athletic Bilbao have never lost consecutive La Liga matches at San Mames under Marcelino and will want to maintain their run following a defeat against Real Madrid last month.

Espanyol have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in La Liga and have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao have scored eight goals in their last five La Liga matches and have found their feet in the final third.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have hit a purple patch this month and will want to take their impressive cup form into La Liga. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have stepped up for Los Leones and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Espanyol can pack a punch on their day but will need to work hard to revive their league fortunes this season. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Inaki Williams to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Athletic Bilbao to score first: YES

