Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Getafe on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a decidedly poor start to their league campaign. The Madrid-based outfit held Valencia to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this year. The Basque giants suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will want to bounce back with a strong performance this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Getafe and have won 11 out of 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's nine victories.

The most common result in La Liga matches at the San Mames is a 1-0 victory for either side and has occurred on a total of three occasions.

Athletic Bilbao have improved in their recent meetings with Getafe and have won eight of their last 16 matched against Getafe, with only four defeats.

Athletic Bilbao thrashed Getafe in this particular fixture last season and gave the away side a 5-1 hiding at the San Mames.

Athletic Bilbao have made the San Mames their fortress yet again this season and have won their last three La Liga matches at the stadium.

Getafe are winless in their last seven matches away from home and will need to end their poor run of form this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have shown tremendous improvement over the course of this season and could potentially push for a European spot in the coming months. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have played important roles this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Getafe have not imposed themselves in recent weeks and cannot afford another poor result this weekend. Athletic Bilbao are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3 - Athletic Bilbao to keep a clean sheet: Yes

Tip 4 - Inaki Williams to score: Yes

