Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Basque giants eased past Qarabag FK by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 13 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

After a winless run of seven matches on the trot in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao have remained unbeaten in their last three matches and have managed to win two of these games.

Getafe are winless in their last five matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Real Oviedo last month.

Athletic Bilbao have conceded at least one goal in 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Elche last week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Nico Williams and Gorka Guruzeta can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Getafe can pull off an upset on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

