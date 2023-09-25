Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

Athletic Bilbao host Getafe at the San Mames on Wednesday (September 27) in La Liga.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form, beating Deportivo Alaves 2-0 in their previous outing. Inaki Williams opening the scoring in the 20th minute before Oihan Sancet doubled their advantage in the 70th. Athletic re fourth in the league table with 13 points from six games.

Getafe, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the points table. They lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad last time out, conceding thrice in the final 30 minutes as they fell to a second straight defeat to La Real. The visitors are 13th in the standings with seven points from six games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between the two teams, with Bilbao leading 11-9.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Bilbao are unbeaten in six games in the fixture.

Getafe are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

Athletic have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding four times.

Getafe have conceded 11 goals in La Liga this season, including nine on the road.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction

Bilbao are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in five games. They have won their last two home games.

Getafe, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last six. They have struggled on the road recently, winning once all year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Athletic 2-0 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Bilbao's last six games.)