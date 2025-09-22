Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Levante last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Basque giants suffered a 2-0 defeat against Valencia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Girona and have won five out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's four victories.

Athletic Bilbao won their previous game against Girona by a 3-0 margin in La Liga in February this year and could win consecutive league games against them for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Girona have lost four of their last five matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in February 2023.

Girona have not kept a clean sheet in any of their five matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have conceded 11 goals in these games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Los Leones are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Girona have struggled to make an impact this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Girona

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

