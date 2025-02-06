Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Betis in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Catalan outfit edged Las Palmas to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao and Girona are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the last nine games played between the two teams.

After a run of three victories in their first four matches against Girona in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Girona have lost three of their last four matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have conceded at least one goal in each of these games.

Girona won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin last year and could complete a league double over Athletic Bilbao for only the second time in their history.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been fairly impressive so far this season but have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Los Leones have grown into a robust unit under Ernesto Valverde and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona have troubled Athletic Bilbao in the recent past but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Athletic Bilbao are a formidable outfit at home and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Girona

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

