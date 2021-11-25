Athletic Bilbao vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Granada on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Basque giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Levante in their previous game and will need to step up this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Granada and have won eight out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed seven victories against Athletic Bilbao and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Granada gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Cadiz and will be available for selection.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche

Suspended: None

Granada have a point to prove

Granada

Domingos Duarte is currently injured and has been ruled out of this match. Isma Ruiz and Luis Milla are also struggling with their fitness and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Domingos Duarte

Doubtful: Isma Ruiz, Luis Milla

Suspended: Monchu

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Yan Eteki, Ruben Rochina, Alberto Soro; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have been important to their side's fortunes and will need to step up this week.

Granada have struggled to impose themselves this season and face an uphill battle on Friday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Granada

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi