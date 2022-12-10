Athletic Bilbao will host Guadalajara at the San Mames Barria on Sunday (December 10) in a friendly.

The hosts enjoyed a solid start to their season but dropped off the pace just before the international break. Athletic, though, returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-0 win over Real Valladolid before beating UD Alzira 2-0 in the Copa del Rey. After Sunday's outing, Bilbao will face Udinese next weekend in another friendly before returning to competitive action against Sestao River later this month.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, endured a difficult finish to their league campaign, getting knocked out in the first stage of the Apertura playoffs on penalties to Puebla. They beat Getafe 1-0 in a friendly last time out, thanks to a second-half strike from Mexico international Fernando Beltran.

The weekend clash will mark the Mexican outfit's final game of the year.

Athletic Bilbao vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first meeting between Athletic and Guadalajara.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games across competitions.

Guadalajara picked up just two wins on the road in their recently concluded Apertura campaign.

Los Leones have picked up 16 points at home in La Liga this season. Only Real Madrid (17) and league leaders Barcelona (19) have picked up more.

Bilbao have the second-best defensive record at homein the league this season, conceding just four times.

Guadalajara scored 19 league goals last season, the second-fewest of all teams that finished in the playoff spots.

Athletic Bilbao vs Guadalajara Prediction

Bilbao are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of six games. They have won five of their last six games at the San Mames and will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Guadalajara's latest result snapped their six-game losing streak. They have, however, won just one of their last five away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Guadalajara

Athletic Bilbao vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the Chivas' last seven games.)

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes