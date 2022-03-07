Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Levante in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured a particularly dismal season so far. The Valencia-based outfit thrashed Elche by a convincing 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Athetic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent to a fault this season. The Basque giants slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona side in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Levante and have won 18 out of 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's six victories.

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Levante and are unbeaten in their last six matches against the away side.

Athletic Bilbao have won six of their last seven matches against Levante at the San Mames, with their previous defeat coming nearly four years ago.

Levante have suffered defeat in six of their last eight trips to the Basque country with their only victory during this period coming against Eibar last year.

Athletic Bilbao have won 17 out of 19 La Liga matches played at the San Mames on a Monday but did lose this exact fixture against Levante in 2018.

Athletic Bilbao have won two La Liga home matches on the trot and could extend this streak to three matches for the first time since November 2020.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have impressive players in their ranks but will need to overcome regular bouts of inconsistency to secure a European spot. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be impactful on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Levante will need a series of miracles to avoid relegation this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Levante

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Inaki Williams to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Athletic Bilbao to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi