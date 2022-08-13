Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with its first round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao outfit at the Estadio San Mames on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca finished in 16th place in the La Liga standings last season and were dangerously close to the relegation zone towards the end of their campaign. The away side edged Ibiza to a penalty shoot-out victory last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the league table last season and narrowly missed out on a European spot. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have suffered defeat in only one of their last eight matches in La Liga, with their most recent defeat coming by a 3-2 margin in February this year.

Mallorca have lost nine of their last 12 matches against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games.

Athletic Bilbao have lost the first game of their La Liga season in only one of their last five campaigns, with their only such defeat coming at the hands of Granada in 2020.

Athletic Bilbao have made the San Mames their fortress this year and have lost only one of their last nine La Liga games at the venue, keeping clean sheets in their last three home games.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga and have won their last two games in the Spanish top flight.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on meeting their objectives this season. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have a poor away record against the hosts. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Mallorca

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi