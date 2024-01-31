Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2024

Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca get round 23 of the Spanish La Liga underway when they lock horns at the San Mamés Stadium on Friday.

Javier Aguirre’s side have failed to win their four league matches since the turn of the year and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Athletic Bilbao were guilty of a lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch as they played out a goalless draw against Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla last Sunday.

Prior to that, Ernesto Valverde’s men booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a stunning 4-2 victory over Barcelona on January 24.

Athletic Bilbao head into the weekend on an impressive run of seven wins and four draws in their last 12 games in La Liga, where they are fifth in the table, two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Mallorca, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Betis on home turf.

Aguirre’s men were previously on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming two draws and three wins, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Girona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on January 24.

With 20 points from 22 matches, Mallorca are currently 15th in the La Liga standings, four points above the relegation zone.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Athletic Bilbao boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mallorca have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Aguirre’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Bilbao, claiming one win and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in September 2021.

Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 10 La Liga home games, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid on August 12.

Mallorca are without a win in their last eight away games in the league, losing five and picking up three draws since September’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

While Mallorca will be looking to return to winning ways, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Atletico Bilbao, who have won their last seven home matches. The San Mamés Stadium has been a fortress for Bilbao this season and we fancy them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)