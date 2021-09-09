Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao host Mallorca at the San Mames on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are in sixth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The newly-promoted side has won two out of its three league games so far and will want to maintain its unbeaten streak this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Basque giants edged Celta Vigo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Mallorca and have won 15 matches out of 34 games played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed 11 victories against Athletic Bilbao and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Mallorca have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-D

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: W-W-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Cordoba, and Oscar de Marcos are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Cordoba, Oscar de Marcos

Suspended: None

Mallorca have a good squad

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez and Angel Rodriguez are injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Franco Russo and Joan Sastre are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez, Angel Rodriguez

Doubtful: Franco Russo, Joan Sastre

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Takefusa Kubo, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to justify their potential this year and will be intent on qualifying for a European competition this season. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca have been impressive in La Liga so far but will face a stern challenge on Saturday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Mallorca

