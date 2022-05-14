Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Osasuna on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have troubled the league's big names this year. The Basque giants suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Granada in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Osasuna and have won 18 of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have lost two of their last four matches against Osasuna - only one more than in their previous 13 matches against the same opponent in La Liga.

After a run that saw them lose six games in a row at the San Mames, Osasuna have picked up points in their last three La Liga away games against Athletic Bilbao.

Osasuna have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Basque sides in La Liga and will look to build on their streak this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last matches at the San Mames in La Liga, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last month.

Osasuna have not won any of their last four matches in La Liga - their worst winless streak in the competition this year.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have largely met expectations so far this year and will need to finish their season on a strong note. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can make a difference on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna have been impressive in La Liga and have managed to trouble Athletic Bilbao in the past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi