Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames Stadium on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have made an impressive start to their league campaign. The away side eased past Girona by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Basque giants defeated Sevilla by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 17 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games - their longest such run in the history of the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano have avoided defeat in only one of their last eight matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their only such result during this period coming in a 2-1 victory in September 2021.

Athletic Bilbao won their first game of the La Liga season at home and could begin a league campaign with consecutive victories at home for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a place in the top four this season. Maroan Sannadi and Nico Williams were impressive against Sevilla and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

