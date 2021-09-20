Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another set of matches this week as they take on Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga fixture on Tuesday. The Basque giants have been excellent this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Getafe last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are unbeaten in La Liga so far and have been impressive this season. The home side held Atletico Madrid to a draw over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 11 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed five victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Rayo Vallecano were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-D

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-L

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Yeray Alvarez, Oihan Sancet, and Aitor Paredes are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Aitor Paredes, Oihan Sancet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Radamel Falcao found the back of the net over the weekend and should make an appearance against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Sergi Guardiola; Radamel Falcao

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Rayo Vallecano and are one of only five unbeaten teams in La Liga at the moment. The Basque outfit can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on European qualification this year.

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight so far and are perfectly placed to pull off an upset this week. Athletic Bilbao are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi