Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been slightly inconsistent this season. The Madrid-based outfit stunned Valencia with a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque giants eased past Elche by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 12 out of the 24 matches played between the two sides. Rayo Vallecano have managed six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Rayo Vallecano were impressive on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-D

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad

Athletic Bilbao

Mikel Balenziaga is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Ander Herrera and Yuri Berchiche are carrying niggles at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Mikel Balenziaga

Doubtful: Ander Herrera, Yuri Berchiche

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Andres Martin picked up an injury last week and might not be risked in this fixture. Diego Lopez and Salvi Sanchez are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andres Martin, Diego Lopez, Salvi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Oscar De Marcos; Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Neco Williams, Inaki Williams

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Ivan Balliu; Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon; Sergio Camello

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a European spot this season. Inaki Williams and Neco Williams have been excellent for the Basque outfit and can torment their opponents on their day.

Rayo Vallecano have secured a few good results this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming months. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

