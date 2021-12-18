Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Real Betis on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque giants suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Andalusians thrashed Real Sociedad by a 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Real Betis and have won 15 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed eight victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams failed to take their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-D

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-L

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Asier Villalibre and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Dani Garcia picked up his fifth yellow card against Sevilla and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Asier Villalibre, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian

Suspended: Dani Garcia

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Akouokou

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa, Claudio Bravo

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Oier Zarraga, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Juanmi; Willian Jose

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have overcome their slump this month and have registered four consecutive victories in La Liga. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been stalwarts of the side and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have shown flashes of their potential this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in La Liga. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bibao 1-2 Real Betis

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi