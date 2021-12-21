Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting tips | 22nd December 2021 

Athletic Bilbao will host Real Madrid at Estadio San Mames in a matchday 21 La Liga fixture on Wednesday.

The home side will be looking to build on their morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Real Betis at the weekend. Inaki Williams scored a brace to help the Basque outfit edge the five-goal thriller. The win was Bilbao's first victory in nine league games.

Real Madrid saw their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions halted in a surprise goalless draw against relegation-threatened Cadiz on home turf. The capital side controlled proceedings from start to finish but their dogged visitors ensured they left the Bernabeu with a deserved point.

Despite the stalemate, Carlo Ancelotti's side still hold a six-point advantage at the summit, although they have played a game more than second-placed Sevilla. Athletic Bilbao sit in ninth spot on 24 points.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 237th meeting between the two sides and Real Madrid have a superior record with 118 wins to their name. Athletic Bilbao were victorious in 75 matches while 44 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came at the start of December. Karim Benzema's 40th-minute strike was enough to give Los Blancos a 1-0 victory.

Athletic Bilbao have the worst attacking return of the top 15 sides in La Liga this season, having scored just 16 goals in 18 league games.

The Basque side have failed to win any of their last six home matches against Real Madrid, losing four and drawing two.

Real Madrid have won seven of their nine away matches in La Liga this season, scoring two or more goals in seven, although they have kept a clean sheet just twice on the road.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid's grip on the league title looks less assured at the moment but a win would get the 34-time champions back on track. Their cause is hardly helped by the fact that several players are on the treatment table, with as many as 10 first-team players currently sidelined for the visitors.

Athletic Bilbao's season has left a lot to be desired but their victory over the weekend put them back within touching distance of European qualification. The Basque side have been undone by a lack of goals and this was evident in the first leg of this tie when they created several clear-cut chances but failed to take them.

This is one of the most historic fixtures in Spanish football. The heightened stakes involved will see both teams go all out for the win but we are backing Real Madrid to narrowly edge the game, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid to win (The capital side will be keen to get back to winning ways and despite being without several key players, should still have too much in store for an out-of-sorts Athletic Bilbao).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Real Madrid have kept just two clean sheets away from home in the league this season, while 12 of Athletic Bilbao's 18 league goals have come on their own ground).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Real Madrid's last six away league games have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 4 - Vinicius Junior to score anytime (The Brazilian has been more potent away from home, with 10 of his 12 goals in all competitions coming on his travels).

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corners (Athletic Bilbao are averaging 6.78 corners per game, the highest in La Liga this season).

Edited by Peter P