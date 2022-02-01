Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The Copa del Rey is back in action with another set of matches this week as Athletic Bilbao take on Real Madrid on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Basque outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to a 1-0 victory last month and will want a similar result this week.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 36 out of 52 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed nine victories against Real Madrid and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Spanish Super Cup final and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid. Athletic Bilbao were outplayed on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Real Madrid form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to be at their best

Athletic Bilbao

Unai Nunez and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Oihan Sancet picked up an injury against Barcelona last month and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Oihan Sancet

Doubtful: Unai Nunez, Asier Villalibre

Unavailable: None

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is an injury concern for Real Madrid at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Dani Carvajal has completed his quarantine but might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal

Unavailable: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have managed to exceed expectations with their performances this season and will be intent on completing a domestic sweep this season. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been in sensational form in recent weeks and will look to guide their team to another knock-out triumph.

Athletic Bilbao are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this fixture and have proved their mettle against Spain's big names this season. Real Madrid have a better squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi