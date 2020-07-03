Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Athletic Bilbao are set to welcome table-toppers Real Madrid to the San Mames Stadium on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid CF are set face Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on Sunday

Athletic Bilbao are set to play host to La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the San Mames Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Basque outfit currently occupy 8th place in the league standings with 48 points, which is six points behind fifth-placed Villarreal. Gaizka Garitano's men finished 8th last term and subsequently missed out on European football for the current season. They will certainly be looking to avoid a similar situation as they look to secure a favourable result against Los Blancos this weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, sit four points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the table after they beat Getafe 1-0 in their previous fixture courtesy of a goal from Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid are four points clear and have won six straight league games for the first time since 2017 👏 pic.twitter.com/865j7reRe9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2020

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place at the Santiago Bernabeu and ended in a stalemate as both teams were unable to find the back of the net.

In 30 head-to-head games between the two clubs, Real Madrid have a clear advantage, having won 23, drawn five and lost just twice.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W-W

☀️ Good morning❗



🔛 New training session today for our lions in order to prepare Sunday's #AthleticRealMadrid match.#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/YYrxXGe7RQ — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) July 3, 2020

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Team News

Athletic Bilbao's veteran midfielder Benat missed the last five games due to muscular problems and is not expected to return for the fixture against Real Madrid. Other than him, Gaizka Garitano is expected to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Benat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid might have some injury problems at the centre of their defence. Starting centre-back Raphael Varane is doubtful for Sunday's game against Athletic Bilbao. Nacho, who suffered an injury in training a month ago, is expected to be fit, although it has not been confirmed yet.

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is doubtful for the game against Athletic Bilbao

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raphael Varane, Nacho

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Yeray, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche, Unai Lopez, Iker Muniain, Dani Garcia, Inaki Williams, Inigo Cordoba, Raul Garcia

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have kept just two clean sheets in their last six games and will walk into the game as underdogs. A lot will be expected from their front line, especially from captain Iker Muniain and winger Inaki Williams, who are both Athletic Bilbao academy graduates.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won each of their last six games and confidence must be sky-high within the team. Los Blancos have enjoyed a good run after the lockdown and will be expected to maintain their form this weekend. Striker Karim Benzema has arguably been Real Madrid's best player this season and the Frenchman will be expected to lead the line and score.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Real Madrid