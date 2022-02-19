Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga features a massive fixture this weekend as Real Sociedad take on local rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Derby at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have endured a series of slumps after a strong start to their league campaign. La Real were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in the UEFA Europa League this week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. Los Leones suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record in the Basque derby and have won 68 out of 170 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 57 victories.

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won five out of their last eight matches against their local rivals.

Athletic Bilbao have struggled against Real Sociedad at the San Mames and have lost two of their last three games against La Real at the famed stadium.

Real Sociedad have drawn 39 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their joint-highest tally against a single team in the competition, with Real Madrid being the other side.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Basque teams and are in impressive derby form ahead of this game.

Athletic Bilbao started the new year by going on an unbeaten run for four matches but their streak came to an end against Mallorca last week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have stepped up to the plate this season and have pulled off several upsets in recent months. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have shouldered responsibility for the team and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive recent record against Athletic Bilbao. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils on Sunday.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Inaki Williams to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Athletic Bilbao to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi