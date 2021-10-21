Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga match this weekend as they lock horns with Villarreal at the San Mames Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Young Boys by a 4-1 margin during the week and will want a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque giants edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 17 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 13 victories against Villarreal and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Unai Nunez has also picked up a knock in training and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Unai Nunez

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this weekend

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Boulaye Dia and Raul Albiol have also made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raul Albiol, Boulaye Dia

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal's unbeaten streak in La Liga came to an end last week after they slumped to a shock defeat against Osasuna. Unai Emery has impressive players at his disposal and has a point to prove this season.

Athletic Bilbao have flattered to deceive over the past year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Villarreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi