Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as debutant Bellingham scores in a comfortable win for Los Blancos | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win over Athletic Club de Bilbao in their season-opener in La Liga on Saturday, August 12.

Athletic Club endured a tough preseason prior to their season opener, winning just one of the six games they played. Having finished last season in eighth place, the Basque club were looking to climb higher up the table this time around. Manager Ernesto Valverde fielded a strong lineup for this clash.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, lost out on the title to Barcelona by a humbling 10 points. Carlo Ancelotti and his men were eager to set the record straight this season, with new additions to the squad making them look formidable. The Italian fielded his strongest XI for this game.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup in his side's clash against Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Real Madrid made a commanding start to the game and passed the ball around with confidence as each player looked comfortable in possession. Keeping 59% possession in the first period allowed them to push men forward into positions suited for carving out goalscoring chances.

Los Blancos' captain Dani Carvajal stepped up and assisted his side's first goal of the season, setting up Rodrygo for 1-0 in the 28th minute. The Spaniard did well to maintain balance before laying the ball off to the Brazilian, who was in a good position to have a crack on goal.

Debutant Jude Bellingham then drew a loud roar from the traveling Real Madrid fans as he doubled his side's lead just eight minutes later. David Alaba's corner floated right into the Englishman's path, whose shot bounced off the turf in an awkward manner before nestling into the net for 2-0.

Ancelotti's men carried a comfortable lead into the break.

The second period saw Los Blancos adopt a more conservative approach. That seemed more like a forced choice after Eder Militao had to be subbed off just five minutes after the restart and was replaced by Antonio Rudiger. However, this allowed the hosts to find their own rhythm in a bid to get back into the game.

Athletic Club created multiple chances and attempted six shots in the second period but were unable to direct a single one on target. This allowed Real Madrid to take it easy and see out the remainder of the game to secure a deserved win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Rodrygo and skipper Carvajal combine for the first goal

After sustained pressure for the first half of the first period, Real Madrid looked like they were ready to strike while the iron was hot. Having pushed Athletic Club's defensive lines all the way back into their own 18-yard box, the visitors' full-backs found opportunities to make key overlapping runs.

On one such move, Carvajal showed good strength as he drove down the right flank with the ball, before squaring it to Rodrygo. Despite being in an awkward position, the forward backed himself and smashed a low effort which was too powerful for the 'keeper to save.

#4. Jude Bellingham nets on his official Real Madrid debut

Just eight minutes after having grabbed a well-deserved lead, Ancelotti's men found themselves in a set-piece situation with a chance to extend their advantage. David Alaba stepped up to take the corner and his floating delivery fell kindly to Bellingham, whose bounced effort caught Unai Simon off-guard as the ball looped over his head and into the net.

The goal marked a dream start for Real Madrid's marquee summer signing, who will look to build on that confidence for this season.

#3. Teary-eyed Eder Militao goes off injured in the second half

While closing an opponent down early in the second period, Militao seemed to loose his footing on the turf and slid awkwardly before going down. Slow-motion replays showed his left ankle getting rolled over during the incident, as Real Madrid's medical staff rushed to treat the defender.

He seemed distraught and left the pitch in tears around the 50th minute.

Eder Militao goes off the pitch in tears following an injury.

#2. Real Madrid seem to lack squad depth this season

Following the high-profile exits of Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard, coupled with injuries to key first-teamers Thibaut Courtois and Militao, Ancelotti is faced with a tough challenge.

In order to compete on all fronts, as they usually do, Real Madrid will have to use their resources in the most efficient way. They will also need to bank on the fact that no further injuries must occur. Within just a matter of days, Ancelotti has seen his squad become thinner.

#1. Despite the negatives, Los Blancos go top of La Liga

Despite multiple demoralizing incidents during a relatively simple win, Real Madrid will undoubtedly be delighted having kicked-off their new campaign with a win. The result sees them take an early lead in the table as they go top.