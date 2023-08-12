Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham nets on his official debut | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid secured a relatively straightforward 2-0 win over Athletic Club de Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday, August 12.

Athletic Club entered this game on the back of a modest eighth-placed finish in La Liga last term. They endured a tumultuous preseason, winning just one of the six games they played. However, manager Ernesto Valverde and his men were eager to start strong against a formidable opponent.

Los Blancos entered this game on the back of a highly-eventful summer, wherein they acquired the services of long-term target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. They won two and lost two of their four preaseason games and looked a very different side as compared to the last couple of seasons. Carlo Ancelotti fielded a full-strength lineup for this game.

Real Madrid made a strong start to the game as they kept the ball for longer spells than their hosts, helping them carve out goalscoring chances. It took them just 28 minutes to open the scoring in the new campaign, with captain Daniel Carvajal showing grit to hold his own before passing the ball to Rodrygo. The Brazilian smashed the ball into the net from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

Just eight minutes later, new boy Jude Bellingham endeared himself to Real's fans as he doubled their lead following an assist from David Alaba's corner. Bellingham did not make clean connection with the ball but managed to bounce it over the 'keeper and into the net for 2-0.

The visitors had good control of the game heading into the break with a comfortable two-goal advantage, as Athletic Club were tame in front of goal with just one attempt on target.

The second half started off on a negative note for Real Madrid, who lost Eder Militao to injury just five minutes after the restart. Antonio Rudiger replaced the Brazilian at the heart of defense. This forced changed, coupled with a relaxed approach allowed Athletic Club to find some momentum of their own.

The hosts edged the possession stats for the second period 51 to 49 and even attempted a higher number of shots - six to Real Madrid's four. However, none of those six attempts were on target as it proved to be a calm night between the sticks for Lunin.

Neither side showed signs of troubling the scorekeepers as the game ended in a 2-0 win for Real Madrid. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 7/10

Lunin made one good save in the first half but had little to do for the remainder of the game as he kept a clean sheet.

Daniel Carvajal - 8.5/10

Los Blancos' captain assisted his team's first goal of the new La Liga season - a big encouragement for himself and his teammates. He won eight duels, making five tackles, four interceptions and two clearances. He also played three long balls.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao played well in the first half but unfortunately needed to be subbed off with an injury in the second period.

David Alaba - 8.5/10

Despite being yellow-carded for a silly argument, Alaba had a great game. He provided an assist for Bellingham's goal. He also won both his duels and played three key passes overall.

Fran Garcia - 7/10

The young fullback enjoyed a relatively calm outing and performed well.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde passed the ball with 86% accuracy, won two of his three duels and attempted two shots without hitting the target.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni had a decent game in the middle of the park for Real Madrid. He won five of his seven duels, making four clearances, three tackles and two blocks. He also played five long balls.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Camavinga was active in central areas of the pitch and helped his teammates out defensively and offensively. He won nine duels, making four tackles and one interception. The Frenchman also played one key pass and four long balls.

Jude Bellingham - 8.5/10

Bellingham looked sharp on his official debut for Real Madrid, doubling their lead with a controlled finish in the first half. He won 13 duels, making four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius had a rare off-day as he looked a bit rusty in Real Madrid's season-opener.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Rodrygo dispatched a straightforward chance to make it 1-0 in the first period for Real Madrid's first goal of the 2023-24 La Liga season.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger replaced the injured Militao in the second period and performed well.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos replaced Camavinga midway through the second period and put in a good performance.

Luka Modric & Joselu - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.