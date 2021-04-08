Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Athletic Club welcome Deportivo Alaves to the San Mames Stadium in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight games across all competitions and also suffered a 1-0 loss in their Copa Del Rey 2020 final to Real Sociedad earlier this month. However, they have a chance to win the 2021 edition, against Barcelona on 18th April.

Alaves have lost six of their last eight league games and are the bottom-placed side in the division with 23 points, behind Eibar on goal difference.

Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 33 times across all competitions so far. Los Leones have been victorious 22 times against their Basque rivals.

Though Babazorros only have six wins in this fixture, two of them came in 2020, with both those victories coming at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. In their last meeting earlier this season, the game ended in a 1-0 win for Alaves thanks to Rodrygo Ely's second-half goal.

Athletic Club form guide across all competitions: D-L-D-D-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Athletic Club

The hosts suffered a setback last week when two first-team defenders in Yeray Alvarez and Yuri Berchiche picked up injuries during their match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known but the chances of them featuring in this game are very low. Oier Zarraga underwent a knee injury and is ruled out for the season.

Injured: Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, Oier Zarraga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves

The visitors continue to be without the services of Rodrigo Ely, who has been ruled out because of a ligament injury.

Facundo Pellistri was substituted in their loss against Celta Vigo in the second half and is a doubt after he reportedly suffered from a torn thigh muscle. Ruben Duarte is suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

In his first game in charge, Javi Calleja might make some changes to the starting XI.

🏃‍♂️ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝 𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐢 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐚́𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐨 🔌💪#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/cHCmTdwkoo — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) April 7, 2021

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: Facundo Pellistri

Suspended: Ruben Duarte

Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Athletic Club Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Nacho Monreal, Inigo Martinez, Andoni Gorosabel, Ander Capa; Mikel Vesga, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain, Oscar De Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomás Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Iñigo Córdoba; Edgar Mendez, Joselu

Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Both clubs have struggled for form in their recent outings. While Athletic have managed to stay in the top 10, Alaves are bottom of the standings with just five wins this term.

Alaves will be playing their first game under new manager Calleja, so they might need some time to adjust to his tactics. Thus, we predict a win for the hosts in this Basque derby.

Prediction: Athletic Club 2-1 Deportivo Alaves.