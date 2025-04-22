Athletic Club vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

The action continues in round 33 of Spanish La Liga as Athletic Club and Las Palmas square off at the Estadio San Mames on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Las Palmas claiming a hard-earned victory over Atletico Madrid.

Athletic Club were left spitting feathers at the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid courtesy of a stoppage-time belter from Federico Valverde.

Before that, Ernesto Valverde’s men were on an eight-game unbeaten streak— claiming four wins and four draws — a run which has seen them reach the Europa League last-four following a 2-0 aggregate victory over Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Despite their slip-up against Real Madrid, Bilbao remain well on course to secure UEFA Champions League football as they sit fourth in the table, five points above fifth-placed Villarreal.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in their push for survival as they secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Gran Canaria Stadium last Saturday.

Prior to that, Diego Martinez’s side picked up their first win of the year only on April 12, when they brushed aside Getafe 3-1 at the Coliseum Stadium to snap their 13-game winless run across all competitions.

Las Palmas have picked up 32 points from their 32 LaLiga matches so far to sit 17th in the league standings, just one point above the dreaded bottom three.

Athletic Club vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Club holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the previous 13 meetings between the two teams.

Las Palmas have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Athletic Club are on a four-game unbeaten run against Martinez’s men, including three wins from their most recent three clashes since December 2023.

Las Palmas have won just one of their last nine away matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming three draws since mid-December.

Athletic Club are on a run of nine back-to-back home games without defeat, picking up six wins and three draws since January’s 3-2 loss to Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Prediction

Buoyed by their hard-fought win over Atletico Madrid, Las Palmas will head into the midweek clash with renewed belief as they look to pull clear of the danger zone. However, Athletic Club have been near impenetrable at home this year and we see them claiming the win here.

Prediction: Athletic Club 3-1 Las Palmas

Athletic Club vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Club to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Las Palmas’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five outings)

