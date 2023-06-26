Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Athletico Paranaense and Alianza Lima square off at the Arena da Baixada in the final Group G game of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

While the Rubro-Negro will be looking to finish as group winners, the Peruvian outfit could make a dramatic surge from the bottom of the table and qualify for the Copa Sudamericana with all three points.

Athletico Paranaense returned to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A as they edged out Corinthians 1-0 at the weekend.

Wesley Carvalho’s side now return to action in the Copa Libertadores, where they are unbeaten in four of their five matches so far, claiming three wins and one draw.

With 10 points from a possible 15, Athletico Parananese currently sit at the top of Group G, one point above fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in second place.

Elsewhere, Alianza Lima made it back-to-back wins last time out when they edged out Club Athletico Grau 2-0 in the Peruvian Primera Division.

Guillermo Salas’ men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they are on a run of three straight losses and have seen their dream of a knockout-stage appearance come to an end.

Alianza Lima will now battle for the Copa Sudamericana ticket as they sit two points behind third-placed Libertad in the qualifying spot.

Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Athletico Paranaense and Alianza Lima, with April’s reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw.

The Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 league defeat against Sao Paulo on June 21 being the exception.

Alianza Lima are on a run of three consecutive away defeats, conceding six goals and scoring twice since April’s 3-1 victory over 10-man Union Comercio.

Athletico Paranaense have won their last three home matches, scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets since the start of June.

Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Athletico Paranaense have enjoyed a solid Copa Libertadores campaign so far and will be looking to finish as Group G winners.

While Alianza Lima will be looking to build on Saturday’s league victory, Carvalho’s side boast a superior squad and should maintain their fine home form.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-0 Alianza Lima

Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last nine matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Alianza’s last five outings)

