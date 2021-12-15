Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil final 2021-22

Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro square off at the Arena da Baixada in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil final on Thursday.

The visitors have one hand on the trophy after claiming an emphatic 4-0 win in the reverse leg, while the hosts have an uphill task of overturning that deficit.

Athletico Paranaense suffered a huge blow to their Copa do Brasil title hopes as they fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Mineiro in the first leg last Sunday.

The result was in keeping with their recent struggles as they have now failed to win any of their last three games and have won just one of their most recent six.

Meanwhile, the first leg was a ninth win in 10 outings across all competitions for Atletico Mineiro.

Their only defeat came two days earlier as they were beaten 3-2 by Gremio in their Brasileiro Serie A season finale.

Atletico Mineiro will now look to close out the season on a winning note and clinch their second Copa do Brasil title.

Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro Head-To-Head

Athletico Paranaense head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from their previous 37 encounters.

Atletico Mineiro have picked up one fewer win, while four games have ended all square.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: L-W-D-D-L

Atlético Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro Team News

Athletico Paranaense

Renato Kayser, Matheus Babi and Lucas Halter are all on the Athletico Paranaense injury table and are out of contention for the game.

Injured: Renato Kayser, Matheus Babi, Lucas Halter

Suspended: None

Atlético Mineiro

The visitors will once again take to the pitch without Orlando Berrio and Eduardo, who have been sidelined through knee and foot injuries respectively.

Injured: Orlando Berrio, Eduardo

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (3-4-3): Santos; Nicolas Vachiatto, Thiago Haleno, Pedro Henrique; Abner, Fernando Canesin, Erick, Marcinho; Rocha Neves, Nikao; Guilherme Bissoli

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Mariano; Tche Tche, Jair; Keno, Nathan, Hulk; Diego Costa

Athletico Paranaense vs Atlético Mineiro Prediction

Atlético Mineiro have picked up a healthy four-goal cushion in this two-legged tie and will be seeking to claim the title in emphatic style.

They are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-2 Atlético Mineiro

Edited by Peter P