Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

The Copa do Brasil returns this week and will see Athletico Paranaense host Bahia at the Arena da Baixada on Tuesday in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Athletico Paranaense have enjoyed a solid run of results under veteran boss Luiz Felipe Scolari and picked up a 2-1 win in the first leg. Goals from Christian and Spartak Moscow loanee Pedro Rocha helped complete a first-half comeback for the Furacao and put them in the driving seat ahead of the return leg on Tuesday.

The hosts have won the domestic cup just once, lifting the trophy back in 2019. They finished runners-up last year after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Atletico Mineiro in the final and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Bahia, on the other hand, have struggled for results of late, falling behind in their push for the Brazilian Serie B title. They need to progress in their cup campaign to salvage a disappointing season. They dominated possession in the first leg but could not make much use of it as Lucas Mugni's early opener was extinguished by their opponents minutes later.

The Bahiaco were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season by eventual winners Atletico Mineiro. They need a comeback win on away turf to keep their cup ambitions alive.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 25 meetings between Athletico Paranaense and Bahia. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won half that tally. Their other four matchups have ended in draws.

• The Bahiaco have won three of their last four games in this fixture after losing six of their games prior.

• The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture after keeping six clean sheets in their seven prior.

• The Furacao have lost just one game on home turf since March and three all year.

• Only a third of Bahia's league wins this season have come on the road.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Prediction

Athletico Paranaense's latest result ended a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back when they play on Wednesday. They are undefeated in their last 10 home games and are clear favorites for this match.

Bahia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. Their cup run could end this week.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Bahia

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six games)

Tip 3 - Bahia to score first: YES (The Bahiaco have scored the first goal in four of their last five games in this fixture)

