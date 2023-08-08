Athletico Paranaense vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Athletico Paranaense welcome Bolivar to the Ligga Arena for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 8).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie following a 3-1 comeback win in the first leg in La Paz last week. Erick had put Athletico ahead in the ninth minute before Ronnie Fernandez turned the game around for Bolivar with a brace and an assist.

Los Celestes followed up their continental win with a comfortable 6-1 home victory over Blooming in the Bolivian Primera Division. Bruno Savio starred with a hat-trick.

Athletico, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Santos in the Brazilian Serie A. They went ahead through Pablo in the 11th minute before Marcos Leonardo equalised with a last-gasp penalty in the sixth minute of injury time.

The winner of this tie face either River Plate or Internacional in the quarterfinal.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the 2002 Copa Libertadores, where Bolivar won 2-1 away and drew 5-5 at home.

Athletico have scored at least twice in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Bolivar have won one of their last seven away games.

Five of Bolivar's last six games, including the last four, have had less than three goals.

Their last three meetings have produced at least three goals and had goals at both ends.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bolivar Prediction

Athletico disappointingly let their lead slip into a two-goal deficit in the first leg, leaving them with a lot of work to do in the return leg at home. Bolivar have the advantage in the tie, but their poor record on their travels could be a major cause for concern.

Athletico need to score goals and are likely to start the game on the front foot. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends, but Bolivar should advance on aggregate.

Prediction: Athletico 2-1 Bolivar

Athletico Paranaense vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Athletico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Athletico to score (Athletico have scored at least twice in four of their last five home games across competitions.)