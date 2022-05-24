Athletico Paranaense vs Caracas FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

A place in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores will be up for grabs in Group B when Athletico Paranaense play host to Caracas FC at the Arena da Baixada on Thursday.

With just one point between group leaders Club Libertad and last-placed Caracas in the standings, all teams head into the final group game with their fate in their own hands.

Athletico Paranaense continued their rise to the top half of the Brasileiro Serie A table as they claimed a 2-1 win over Avai last Sunday.

They now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they are second in Group B, level on points with first-placed Club Libertad and one point above Caracas FC in fourth.

Athletico Paranaense head into Thursday on a run of two wins from two group outings on home turf and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Caracas FC, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth in the Venezuelan Primera Division as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Zulia FC.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming eight points from a possible 12 in that time.

Caracas are currently unbeaten in three consecutive Copa Libertadores games and will be looking to keep this fine run going and book their place in the playoffs.

Athletico Paranaense vs Caracas FC Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Athletico Paranaense hold a superior record in their previous three encounters, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Caracas FC Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Caracas FC Team News

Athletico Paranaense

The hosts will be without several key players down the spine of the team as the likes of Vitinho, Leo Cittadini, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar and Thiago Heleno are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Vitinho, Leo Cittadini, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno

Suspended: None

Caracas FC

Caracas will be without 24-year-old midfielder Diego Castillo, who has been ruled out through injury. Eduardo Fereira is currently suspended.

Injured: Diego Castillo

Suspended: Eduardo Fereira

Athletico Paranaense vs Caracas FC Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Abner Vinícius; Hugo Moura, Christian; Agustín Canobbio, David Terans, Tomás Cuello; Pablo

Caracas FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alain Baroja; Maiker Rivas, Carlos Rivero, Diego Osío, Daniel Rivillo; Vicente Rodríguez, Carlos Suárez; Kwaku Bonsu Osei, Bryant Ortega, Saúl Guarirapa; Samson Akinyoola

Athletico Paranaense vs Caracas FC Prediction

Athletico Paranaense couldn’t have asked for a better venue to wrap up their group campaign than the Arena da Baixada, where they are currently on a five-game winning streak. While we expect Caracas to put up a fight, we are tipping the Brazilians to make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Caracas FC

Edited by Peter P