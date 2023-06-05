Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2023 

Athletico Paranaense will host Club Libertad at the Arena da Baixada on Tuesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The home side endured a difficult finish to May but have begun the new month in solid fashion and are now looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the continental competition. They suffered their first Copa Libertadores defeat of the season a fortnight ago as they lost 2-1 to fellow Brasileiro Serie A outfit Atletico Mineiro.

Athletico sit atop their group table with seven points from four games and can seal a spot in the knockout stages with maximum points on Tuesday.

Libertad have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign so far and will hope they can find similar luck on the continental stage. They returned to winning ways in the tournament last time out with a 2-1 victory over Peruvian outfit Alianza Lima, sitting two goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation strike.

The visitors sit third in the table with six points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Athletico and Libertad. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won just once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Athletico's four league defeats this season has come away from home.

All three of Libertad's league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Gumarelo have the best defensive record in the Paraguayan top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 14.

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Prediction

Athletico are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their three games prior. They have lost just one home game all year and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

Libertad's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-0 Club Libertad

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Libertad's last five matches)

