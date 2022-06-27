Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores commence this week and will see Athletico Paranaense host Club Libertad at the Arena da Baixada on Tuesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Athletico Paranaense endured a sluggish start to the continental showpiece, winning just one of their first four games and scoring just once in that period. However, they bounced back to secure qualification with back-to-back wins in their two subsequent group games.

The Brazilian outfit have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in their last three attempts and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Meanwhile, Club Libertad kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign in strong fashion, picking up two wins and a draw in their first three games. They then suffered a slight dip in form before clinching knockout football with a 4-1 win over The Strongest in their final group game.

The visitors have appeared in the continental competition 20 times and are yet to lift the title, with their closest attempts being semifinal finishes in 1977 and 2006.

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between Athletico Paranaense and Club Libertad. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of the continental showpiece this season. The Brasileiro Serie A outfit won the game 2-0.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-L-L-W

Club Libertad Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-L-L-W-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Team News

Athletico Paranaense

Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno, Agustin Cannobio and Marlos are all injured and will not play this week.

Injured: Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno, Agustin Cannobio, Marlos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Libertad

The visitors will be without the services of Hugo Martinez, Rodrigo Bogarin, Daniel Bocanegra and Hector Villalba this week as they are all injured. Meanwhile, William Mendieta is a doubt.

Injured: Hugo Martinez, Rodrigo Bogarin, Daniel Bocanegra, Hector Villalba

Doubtful: William Mendieta

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolas Hernandez, Abner Vinicius; Hugo Moura, Christian; Pedro Rocha, David Terans, Tomas Cuello; Pablo

Club Libertad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martin Silva; Matias Espinoza, Alexander Barboza, Diego Viera, Ivan Piris; Diego Gomez, Marcelo Diaz, Hernesto Caballero, Bautista Merlini; Lorenzo Melgarejo, Roque Santa Cruz

Athletico Paranaense vs Club Libertad Prediction

Athletico Paranaense are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Club Libertad are in good form as well, winning their last three games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They should be able to earn a draw here.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Club Libertad

