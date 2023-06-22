Athletico Paranaense vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2023

Round 12 of the Brasileiro Serie A gets underway on Saturday when Athletico Paranaense and Corinthians square off at the Estádio Joaquim Américo Guimarães.

The Rubro-Negro will be looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides since November 2018.

Athletico Paranaense failed to return to winning ways as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

This followed a thrilling 2-2 draw with America Mineiro at the Estádio Mineirão on June 11 which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

With 16 points from 11 matches, Wesley Carvalho’s side are currently ninth in the Serie A table, but could move into fifth place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Corinthians failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cuiaba at the Neo Química Arena.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 3-0 defeat against Independiente in the Copa Libertadores on June 7.

Corinthians are currently 16th in the league standings, having picked up nine points from their 10 matches so far.

Athletico Paranaense vs Corinthians Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Corinthians boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Athletico Paranaense have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Luxemburgo’s men are unbeaten in their last eight games against the Rubro-Negro, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in November 2018.

Corinthians have lost eight of their last nine away games, with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool UY in the Copa Libertadores on April 6 being the exception.

Carvalho’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last 17 home games across all competitions, claiming 15 wins and two draws since February.

Athletico Paranaense vs Corinthians Prediction

While Corinthians will be looking to arrest their slump, they face an Athletico Paranaense side who have been near impenetrable on home turf.

Corinthians have also struggled for results away from home and we predict Carvalho’s men will claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Corinthians

Athletico Paranaense vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletico Paranaense to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (The hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games against Corinthians)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

Poll : 0 votes