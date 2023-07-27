Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Athletico Paranaense and Cruzeiro go head-to-head at the Arena da Baixada as the action resumes in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (July 29).
Athletico picked up successive league wins for the first time since May when they beat Vasco da Gama 2-0 at the Estadio Sao Januario. Before that, Wesley Carvalho’s side snapped their run of three defeats on July 16 with a 2-0 home win over Bahia.
With 26 points from 16 games, Athletico are fifth in the standings but will move into second place with a win.
Cruzeiro, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out with a 1-0 home loss to Goias. Pepa’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run, winning twice.
With 22 points from 16 games, Cruzeiro are 11th in the league, level on points with 12th-placed Cuiaba.
Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both sides having14 wins in 39 meetings. This is their first meeting since a goalless draw in November 2019 at the Arena da Baixada.
- Athletico have lost just one of their last seven home games, winning five since June.
- The Raposa are unbeaten in seven away games across competitions, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss at Corinthians on April 16.
Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Prediction
After a rough few weeks, Athletico appear to have hit their stride and will be look to keep their morale high. However, Cruzeiro have found a way to grind out results on the road. Considering past results between the sides, they could cancel out each other’s efforts once again.
Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Cruzeiro
Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in seven of their last nine meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of Athletico’s last ten outings.)