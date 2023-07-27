Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Athletico Paranaense and Cruzeiro go head-to-head at the Arena da Baixada as the action resumes in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (July 29).

Athletico picked up successive league wins for the first time since May when they beat Vasco da Gama 2-0 at the Estadio Sao Januario. Before that, Wesley Carvalho’s side snapped their run of three defeats on July 16 with a 2-0 home win over Bahia.

With 26 points from 16 games, Athletico are fifth in the standings but will move into second place with a win.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out with a 1-0 home loss to Goias. Pepa’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run, winning twice.

With 22 points from 16 games, Cruzeiro are 11th in the league, level on points with 12th-placed Cuiaba.

Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both sides having14 wins in 39 meetings. This is their first meeting since a goalless draw in November 2019 at the Arena da Baixada.

Athletico have lost just one of their last seven home games, winning five since June.

The Raposa are unbeaten in seven away games across competitions, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss at Corinthians on April 16.

Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Prediction

After a rough few weeks, Athletico appear to have hit their stride and will be look to keep their morale high. However, Cruzeiro have found a way to grind out results on the road. Considering past results between the sides, they could cancel out each other’s efforts once again.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Cruzeiro

Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of Athletico’s last ten outings.)