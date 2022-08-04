Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022–23

Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes will go head-to-head at the Arena da Baixada in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Friday.

The Brazilian Serie A outfit head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 14 home games across competitions and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Athletico moved into the top four of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday, claiming a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo.

Before that, they were held to a goalless draw by Flamengo in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal on July 28. Athletico have now turned their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they saw off Libertad 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 and are on a four-game unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Estudiantes continue to struggle for form in the Argentine Primera Division, as they were held to a goalless draw by Banfield last time out.

They have now managed just one win from their last six games across competitions, losing three and claiming two draws. Estudiantes claimed a 4-1 victory over Fortaleza in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and will now look to get into the last four.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams who'll look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and have one leg in the last four of the continental showpiece.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D.

Estudiantes Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes Team News

Athletico Paranaense

The hosts will be without Marcelo Cirino and Christian Cardoso, who are all recuperating from injuries. Pablo is available for selection.

Injured: Marcelo Cirino, Christian Cardoso.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Estudiantes

Mauro Boselli (foot), Fabian Noguera (knee) and Ezequiel Munoz (ACL) have all been ruled out through injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Mauro Boselli, Fabian Noguera, Ezequiel Munoz.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes Predicted XIs

Athletico Paranaense (4-2-3-1): Bento; Khellven, Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno, Abner Vinicius; Fernandinho, Erick; Agustin Canobbio, Vitor Bueno, Tomas Cuello; Vitor Roque.

Estudiantes (3-4-3): Mariano Andujar; Agustin Rogel, Jorge Morel, Luciano Lollo; Leonardo Godoy, Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodriguez, Emmanuel Mas; Manuel Castro, Pablo Piatti, Leandro Diaz.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes Prediction

Athletico Paranaense have been near-impenetrable on home turf. While the visitors should put up a good fight, the Brazilian outfit should maintain their solid home run and claim a key first leg win.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 3-1 Estudiantes.

