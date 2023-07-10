Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo lock horns at the Arena da Baixada in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

The Furacão will be looking to end their three-game winless run and overturn their first-leg deficit after losing 2-1 in last week’s reverse leg.

Athletico Paranaense were condemned to a second consecutive defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Fortaleza in Serie A.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Flamengo when they met in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash on July 6.

Athletico Paranaense have picked up four wins in their last five matches, with a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras on July 2 being the exception.

Meanwhile, Flamengo turned in a resilient team performance at the weekend when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras.

Prior to that, Jorge Sampaoli’s side were on a three-match winning streak, including a 4-0 victory over Aucas in the Copa Libertadores, where they finished second in Group A.

Next up for Flamengo is a trip to the Arena da Baixada, where they have failed to win five of their last six visits, losing three and claiming two draws since January 2021.

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Flamengo boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Athletico Paranaese have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Flamengo have won all but one of their last five matches against the Furacão, with a 2-1 defeat on May 7 being the exception.

Athletico Paranaese are unbeaten in five consecutive home matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of June.

The Rubro-Negro have won all but one of their last five matches, with Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Palmeiras being the exception.

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Prediction

While Athletico Paranaese will be looking to arrest their slump, they take on a rampant Flamengo side who have put together a fine run of form of late. We predict Sampaoli’s men will hold out for a share of the spoils and pick up an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Flamengo

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Home clean sheet - No (Athletico Paranaense have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games against Flamengo)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

