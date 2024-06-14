Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

The action continues in round nine of the Brasileiro Serie A as Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo square off at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday. Tite’s men have won their last six matches and will head into the game looking to continue in the same vein.

Athletico Paranaense returned to winning ways in style as they edged out Criciuma 3-1 at the Arena da Baixada on Thursday.

Before that, Cuca’s side were on a three-game losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against Danubio, Sportivo Ameliano and Fortaleza respectively.

With 16 points from eight matches, Athletico Paranaense are currently fourth in the Serie A table, level on points with third-placed Botafogo.

Meanwhile, former LOSC Lille forward Luiz Araújo turned in an impressive individual performance as he netted a brace to fire Flamengo to a 2-1 victory over Gremio last time out.

Tite’s men have now won six consecutive matches across all competitions, a run that has seen them reach the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores courtesy of a second-place finish in Group E.

With 17 points from eight matches, Flamengo currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, albeit above second-placed Bahia on goal difference.

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Flamengo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Athletico Paranaense have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Flamengo have failed to win their last four visits to the Arena da Baixada in the league, losing three and claiming one draw since January 2021.

Athletico Paranaense currently boast the division's joint-best home record, having picked up 12 points from their four home matches so far.

Flamengo have won their last six matches across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets since May’s 1-0 defeat against Palestino.

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Prediction

Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves separated by just one point in the upper echelons of the table.

Tite’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and we fancy them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-2 Flamengo

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Athletico Paranaense (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)