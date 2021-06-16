Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Brazil's Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Athletico Paranaense welcome Flamengo to the Estádio Joaquim Américo Guimarães Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides are currently on a three-game winning streak across all competitions and will be aiming to maintain this fine run of results.

Athletico Paranaense continued their perfect start to the new Serie A campaign last time out as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Gremio.

Brazilian forward Matheus Babi scored the only goal of the cagey affair to end Athletico Paranaense’s two-game losing streak against Gremio.

The result followed a 1-0 win over Avai in the Copa do Brasil as Paulo Autuori's men progressed to the next round with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Athletico Paranaense are currently on a three-game winning run and have avoided defeat in their last nine games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Flamengo grabbed their third win on the bounce on Sunday when they beat America Mineiro 2-0 on home turf.

Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Muniz scored in either half as Rogerio Ceni’s men cruised to their second league win of the campaign.

Flamengo sit fourth in the Serie A table, three points behind Thursday’s hosts, albeit with a game in hand.

They are currently unbeaten in their last 15 outings across all competitions, dating back to a 3-1 loss against Vasco da Gama back in April.

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Head-To-Head

Flamengo are the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from their previous 48 meetings with Athletico Paranaense. The hosts have picked up 19 wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Flamengo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Team News

Athletico Paranaense

The hosts will still have to cope without the services of midfielder Erick Luis Conrado Carvalho, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Erik Luis Conrado Carvalho

Suspended: None

Flamengo

The visitors will be without the services of Thiago Maia, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. Other expected absentees due to injury include Rene and Cesar.

Injured: Thiago Maia, Rene, Cesar

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (5-4-1): Santos; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo, Abner da Silva Santos; Nikão Ferreira, Richard Candido, Christian; Vitinho

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Willian Arao, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luis; Gerson, Diego; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo Prediction

Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo have started the new campaign in superb fashion. They head into the game on the back of impressive results and it should be an entertaining affair on Thursday.

Their squads are both evenly matched in quality and experience and we predict they will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-2 Flamengo

