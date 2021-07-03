Athletico Paranaense vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Athletico Paranaense host Fortaleza at the Arena da Baixada in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with both sides starting their seasons strongly.

Athletico Paranaense are currently second in the table, two points behind Red Bull Bragantino, with a game in hand. Antonio Oliveira's side will be going into the game off the back of a 4-1 win against Fluminense last time out.

Paranaense have a great chance of going top of the table with a win against Fortaleza on Sunday.

Fortaleza, currently fourth in the table, are only one point behind Paranaense. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side will go into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Chapecoense last time out. A win this weekend could potentially see them go top of the table as well.

🏆 Campeonato Brasileiro

#⃣ CAPxFOR

🆚 Athletico Paranaense

🏟 Arena da Baixada

⏰ 19h

🎥 TNT Sports

🎙 Radio Leão 100#VamosFortaleza #Fortaleza #CampeonatoBrasileiro pic.twitter.com/OV5kUQKemZ — Fortaleza Esporte Clube ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) July 3, 2021

This is a huge game in terms of the league standings. With both teams enjoying strong starts to the season, this has the potential to be an exciting matchup.

Athletico Paranaense vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

Paranaense have dominated their recent head-to-head record against Fortaleza and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning four of them.

Paranaense came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in November last year. Second-half goals from Carlos Eduardo and Renato Kayzer were enough to secure all three points for Paranaense, after Bergson gave Fortaleza the lead in the first half.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Fortaleza Form Guide: D-D-L-D-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Fortaleza Team News

Nikao scored on his return to the squad last time out

Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense have no new injury worries following their 4-1 win against Fluminense last time out.

Halter has been ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury back in May.

Injured: Halter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza

Juan Quintero will miss Sunday's game due to suspension. Apart from that, Fortaleza have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Chapecoense last time out.

Gustavo Blanco and Jussa are still unavailable due to injury, while Isaque tested positive for COVID-19 last month and still has not been cleared to play.

Injured: Gustavo Blanco, Jussa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Juan Quintero

COVID-19: Isaque

Athletico Paranaense vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Rubro-Negro encerrou, na noite de hoje, a preparação para enfrentar o Fortaleza. Partida acontece neste sábado (3), às 19h, no Caldeirão.



Confira os detalhes:

🔗 https://t.co/ZuFTIjpdZQ



📷 José Tramontin/athletico.com.br#VamosFuracão #CAPxFOR pic.twitter.com/IpIdtmkjRl — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) July 3, 2021

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (5-4-1): Adebar Santos; Abner, Ivaldo, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Khellven; Vitinho, Christian Cardoso, Richard, David Terans; Matheus

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Ederson, Felipe, Yago Pikachu; David, Robson, Romarinho

Athletico Paranaense vs Fortaleza Prediction

With both teams having strong seasons so far, it's hard to pick a winner in this game.

We predict a tight game with Athletico Paranaense coming away with victory.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Fortaleza

