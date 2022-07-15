Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Brasileirao 2022

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Brasileirao, Athletico Paranaense will entertain Internacional at the Arena da Baixada on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first loss across competitions since May when they lost 2-1 to 12th-placed Goias. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Bahia in the Copa do Brasil on Tuesday.

Internacional, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games with a 1-0 home win over America Mineiro.

Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across competitions since 1996. Internacional enjoy a narrow 19-17 lead in wins, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Athletico have a solid home record in the league this season. They're undefeated since their season opener at Saturday's venue.

Internacional have a solid away record in the league this season. They are undefeated on their travels since the season opener.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in ten of Internacional's last 11 away games in the league. The same is true in four of the seven home games for Athletico.

Athletico are undefeated in their last seven home games against Internacional in all competitions, while Internacional are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 league games.

Only 16th-placed Avai have scored more goals from the penalty spot (7) than Athletico (6) this season. Internacional, meanwhile, have scored four goals from penalties this term.

Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional Prediction

Athletico have not lost a home game in the league since April, and given their current form, they should be able to avoid a loss here. Internacional, meanwhile, have just one defeat since April and will be happy to settle for a point.

Games are beginning to come thick and fast as the season as we inch closer to the halfway point of the season. This hectic schedule might have an impact on both teams' performance.

A closely contested game could ensue, which could end in a draw.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Internacional.

Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Internacional to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

