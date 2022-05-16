Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Athletico Paranaense will host Libertad in the penultimate round of group stage fixtures of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The visitors will be disappointed at not securing qualification for the next round last week, as they stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Caracas. The result now means that they have to secure at least one win in their remaining two games to book their place in the round of 16.

The hosts have had a disappointing campaign so far as they sit bottom of Group B. Despite strong performances in the opening few fixtures, back-to-back defeats have meant that they will have a hard time securing their round of 16 place.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad Head-to-Head

Apart from meeting earlier in the group stages, where Libertad sealed all three points for themselves, they met twice in the 2005 Copa Libertadores group stages.

Athletico-PR earned victories in both the legs.

Libertad form guide (in Copa Libertadores): L-W-W-D

Athletico Paranaense (in Copa Libertadores): L-L-W-D

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad Team News

Athletico Paranaense

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Libertad

Hugo Martínez is the only known injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspended players for Libertad to worry about.

Injuries: Hugo Martínez

Suspension: None

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense (4-4-2): Leonardo Linck (GK); Ze Ivaldo, Pedro Henrique, Daniel Lima, Abner; Pablo Siles, Christian, David Terans; Davi Araujo, Pablo, Romulo

Libertad (4-4-2): Martin Silva (GK); Miguel Samudio, Diego Viera, Gilberto Flores, Ivan Piris; Lorenzo Melgarejo, Cristian Riveros, Hernesto Benitez, Rodrigo Bogarin; Roque Santa Cruz, Julio Enciso

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad Prediction

Athletico Paranaense still have an outside chance of securing a top-two finish in their group, provided other results go their way. Despite Libertad occupying the pole position in the table, their recent defeat to Caracas will give a lot of hope to Athletico-PR to pile more misery on the visitors.

Against the odds, Libertad have managed to retain their place at the top of the group. However, they will have to improve their showing as they look to avoid Atheltico's fate of facing back-to-back defeats.

Athletico still have the better squad of the two and will look to register a thumping win.

Prediction: Athletico- PR 3-1 Libertad

