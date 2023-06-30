Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2023

Athletico Paranaense will host Palmeiras at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have had a mixed run of form in the league of late and are falling behind in the race for continental football. However, they returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 1-0 victory over Corinthians, with teenage sensation Vitor Roque scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half.

Palmeiras have floundered in their title defense this season, particularly struggling to pick up results in the league in recent weeks. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Botafogo in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game, but they were guilty of wasteful finishing including a wayward penalty kick from Raphael Veiga late in the game.

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 22 points and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Athletico and Palmeiras. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts were beaten 3-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Athletico's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Only two of Palmeiras' six league wins this season have come on the road.

The Verdao are the joint-second-highest scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 22.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Athletico are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just once on home turf all year and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Palmeiras' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won just one of their last four away matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-0 Palmeiras

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six league matchups)

