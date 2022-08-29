Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Athletico Paranaense will welcome defending champions Palmeiras to the Arena de Baixada for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Argentine side Estudiantes in the quarterfinals. They were held to a goalless draw away to Ceara in their most recent fixture in the Brasileiro Serie A over the weekend.

Palmeiras needed a 5-4 penalty shootout victory to see off Atletico-MG in the last eight after both sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw over both legs.

Periquito Verde come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Fluminense in league action over the weekend. Rony and Manoel scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have 18 wins from their last 41 matches against Athletico Paranaense. Wednesday's hosts have 11 wins to their name, while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July. Goals in either half from Vitor Roque and Vitor Bueno helped Paranaense claim a 2-0 away win in the league.

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-LW

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Team News

Athletico Paranaense

Marlos, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino and Christian Cardoso have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

The Copa Sudamericana champions have no suspension concerns.

Injuries: Marlos, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Christian Cardoso

Suspension: None

Palmeiras

Jailson is the only known injury concern for the defending champions. Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa are both suspended due to the red cards they received against Atletico MG in the quarterfinal.

Injury: Jailson

Suspension: Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bento Krepski (GK); Abner, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Kheliven; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho; Tomas Cuello, Alex Santana, Agustin Graviz; Pablo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton (GK); Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha; Ze Rafael, Gabriel Menino; Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Jose Lopez; Rony

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Athletico Paranaense's four-game winless run could derail their continental aspirations. They will have to be at their best against a Palmeiras side looking to successfully defend their Libertadores crown.

Palmeiras enter the game as favorites despite playing away from home and we are backing Abel Ferreira's side to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Athletico Parananese 0-1 Palmeiras

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P